1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool guest suite hot tub media room

Beautiful traditional home in the heart of Winter Park. Home features Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, travertine tile, extensive crown molding, plantation shutters, and 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen has state of the art appliances, gas cooktop, large island with wine cooler, and breakfast nook. The family room has a cozy gas fireplace with French doors leading to the large screened lanai pool and spa area. The master suite has 2 California Closets, tray ceilings, french doors, and elegant master bath with whirlpool tub and vanity mirror with built-in TV. The second floor has an additional master guest suite with a large dressing room and 2 other large bedrooms. The large bonus room makes for a great game room or movie theater. This is the perfect home for entertaining and enjoying Florida living. Fill out an application today at https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315484.