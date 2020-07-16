All apartments in Winter Park
1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD
1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD

1350 Lyndale Boulevard
Location

1350 Lyndale Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Beautiful traditional home in the heart of Winter Park. Home features Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, travertine tile, extensive crown molding, plantation shutters, and 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen has state of the art appliances, gas cooktop, large island with wine cooler, and breakfast nook. The family room has a cozy gas fireplace with French doors leading to the large screened lanai pool and spa area. The master suite has 2 California Closets, tray ceilings, french doors, and elegant master bath with whirlpool tub and vanity mirror with built-in TV. The second floor has an additional master guest suite with a large dressing room and 2 other large bedrooms. The large bonus room makes for a great game room or movie theater. This is the perfect home for entertaining and enjoying Florida living. Fill out an application today at https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315484.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 LYNDALE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
