1250 S DENNING DRIVE

Great First Floor Unit with Pool Views from Screened Porch. Updated Appliances and Bath. New Flooring in Entry and Kitchen. Neat and clean! Convenient Close-in Location! Can be rented with Furnishings (for $1050/month) or Unfurnished (for $1100/month). Tenant lease up on August 31st. Call for Private Showing. Won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
