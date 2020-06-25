1250 S DENNING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great First Floor Unit with Pool Views from Screened Porch. Updated Appliances and Bath. New Flooring in Entry and Kitchen. Neat and clean! Convenient Close-in Location! Can be rented with Furnishings (for $1050/month) or Unfurnished (for $1100/month). Tenant lease up on August 31st. Call for Private Showing. Won't last!