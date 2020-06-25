All apartments in Winter Park
1250 S DENNING DRIVE

1250 S Denning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1250 S Denning Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great First Floor Unit with Pool Views from Screened Porch. Updated Appliances and Bath. New Flooring in Entry and Kitchen. Neat and clean! Convenient Close-in Location! Can be rented with Furnishings (for $1050/month) or Unfurnished (for $1100/month). Tenant lease up on August 31st. Call for Private Showing. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S DENNING DRIVE have any available units?
1250 S DENNING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S DENNING DRIVE have?
Some of 1250 S DENNING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S DENNING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S DENNING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S DENNING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1250 S DENNING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1250 S DENNING DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1250 S DENNING DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1250 S DENNING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 S DENNING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S DENNING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S DENNING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1250 S DENNING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1250 S DENNING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S DENNING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 S DENNING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
