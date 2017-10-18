All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1234 Fairway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1234 Fairway Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1234 Fairway Dr

1234 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1234 Fairway Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792
Golfside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
cable included
garage
game room
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Coming up Dec 1 2019
This new spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath private,beautiful home is located on
the municipal golf course in beautiful New Smyrna Beach Florida 15 mins south of Daytona Beach, under thirty minutes to an hour to 3 major airports and is the closest beach to all the parks in Orlando from Disney to Universal studios , just under 6 mins to the beach, close to shops ,restaurants, and supermarkets. We are centrally located making our area great for day trips then coming back home after a day of site seeing and fun.
New Smyrna beach has 13 miles of pristine white, sandy beaches and is enclosed by 2 national parks that is how pretty this area is. Home to manatees, dolphins, tropical birds and fishing that cant be beat in our salt River as well as ocean fishing for Marlin,Wahoo, etc. you can hire your own boat captain for the day
or rent a boat at our marina.
We have a over abundance of great restaurants in every price range,
Special fun events always happening on historical Flagler Ave and Canal St which offers unique shops, restaurants overlooking the beach and a oldie car display every Saturday as well as a farmers market with fresh local fruit, veggies, home made breads and pastries
Private vendors selling all kinds of things.
The street has Antique shops and a old fashion soda fountain that dates back to the early 1900s. Still serving ice cream floats, hamburgers till this day.
Something for everyone in the family.
We can see rocket launches from Cape
Canaveral, and the national park has miles of unspoiled beaches and plenty of parking, bathrooms and the river side of the Pennisular has areas dating back to when the Indians lived here and walkways thru the hammock with tropical natural landscaping.

The house is located directly on the golf course making it easy to get out and play. We have over 5 golf courses within a 15 minute range as well as the LPGA
in Daytona if your looking for a harder course.

The house is large and spacious offering a open kitchen with plenty of counter space to cook and seating at the island to entertain while your preparing a meal or just enjoying some wine. It overlooks the large living room and dining room with comfy couches, extra seating and a large flat screen TV with free cable, & Wi-FI
The dining room table can seat 8.

There is another family room set up as a game room to putt and chip or play cards etc.
The split room plan offers a large master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms. There is a garage and plenty of parking. Washer and dryer for you to use.
Come on down and relax and enjoy this
beautiful area.
We would love to have you be our guest.
Cancellation policy = choice of different dates within the same year. Holidays and special events could be an up charge.
Utilities are paid up to 165. The norm for a family of 8. Any usage beyond the norm bc of doors left open causing high usage will be taken out of your fuel security deposit.

12.5% tax on pricing
End clean 250.
Dog fee 150.
Refundable fuel deposit 150.
Non refundable sec dep 99. Thru csa insurance company
Occupancy 6
Any overage 10. Per day per person
Please inquire about our other sleeping possibilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Fairway Dr have any available units?
1234 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 1234 Fairway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Fairway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Fairway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Fairway Dr offers parking.
Does 1234 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 Fairway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Fairway Dr have a pool?
No, 1234 Fairway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 1234 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Fairway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach