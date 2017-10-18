1234 Fairway Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed cable included garage game room internet access

This new spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath private,beautiful home is located on

the municipal golf course in beautiful New Smyrna Beach Florida 15 mins south of Daytona Beach, under thirty minutes to an hour to 3 major airports and is the closest beach to all the parks in Orlando from Disney to Universal studios , just under 6 mins to the beach, close to shops ,restaurants, and supermarkets. We are centrally located making our area great for day trips then coming back home after a day of site seeing and fun.

New Smyrna beach has 13 miles of pristine white, sandy beaches and is enclosed by 2 national parks that is how pretty this area is. Home to manatees, dolphins, tropical birds and fishing that cant be beat in our salt River as well as ocean fishing for Marlin,Wahoo, etc. you can hire your own boat captain for the day

or rent a boat at our marina.

We have a over abundance of great restaurants in every price range,

Special fun events always happening on historical Flagler Ave and Canal St which offers unique shops, restaurants overlooking the beach and a oldie car display every Saturday as well as a farmers market with fresh local fruit, veggies, home made breads and pastries

Private vendors selling all kinds of things.

The street has Antique shops and a old fashion soda fountain that dates back to the early 1900s. Still serving ice cream floats, hamburgers till this day.

Something for everyone in the family.

We can see rocket launches from Cape

Canaveral, and the national park has miles of unspoiled beaches and plenty of parking, bathrooms and the river side of the Pennisular has areas dating back to when the Indians lived here and walkways thru the hammock with tropical natural landscaping.



The house is located directly on the golf course making it easy to get out and play. We have over 5 golf courses within a 15 minute range as well as the LPGA

in Daytona if your looking for a harder course.



The house is large and spacious offering a open kitchen with plenty of counter space to cook and seating at the island to entertain while your preparing a meal or just enjoying some wine. It overlooks the large living room and dining room with comfy couches, extra seating and a large flat screen TV with free cable, & Wi-FI

The dining room table can seat 8.



There is another family room set up as a game room to putt and chip or play cards etc.

The split room plan offers a large master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms. There is a garage and plenty of parking. Washer and dryer for you to use.

Come on down and relax and enjoy this

beautiful area.

We would love to have you be our guest.

Cancellation policy = choice of different dates within the same year. Holidays and special events could be an up charge.

Utilities are paid up to 165. The norm for a family of 8. Any usage beyond the norm bc of doors left open causing high usage will be taken out of your fuel security deposit.



12.5% tax on pricing

End clean 250.

Dog fee 150.

Refundable fuel deposit 150.

Non refundable sec dep 99. Thru csa insurance company

Occupancy 6

Any overage 10. Per day per person

Please inquire about our other sleeping possibilities.