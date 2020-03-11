All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:50 PM

1111 Washington Avenue #2

1111 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Washington Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
tennis court
2/2 1-st Floor Winter Park Apartment - 1st-floor Winter Park Apartment off Minnesota and Fairbanks is located one block from Winter Park Tennis Center and minutes from Park Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and more! Unit has a bathroom located in each bedroom. There is a separate living room and dining area off the kitchen. Coin laundry washer and dryer machine located off the first floor, behind the building. Water and dumpster service included in rent. According to public records, the unit is 1,084 total square feet, with 953 heated square feet.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5553787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Washington Avenue #2 have any available units?
1111 Washington Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1111 Washington Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Washington Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Washington Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Washington Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1111 Washington Avenue #2 offer parking?
No, 1111 Washington Avenue #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Washington Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Washington Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Washington Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 1111 Washington Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Washington Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 1111 Washington Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Washington Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Washington Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Washington Avenue #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Washington Avenue #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

