1111 Washington Avenue #2

Amenities

in unit laundry tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities tennis court

2/2 1-st Floor Winter Park Apartment - 1st-floor Winter Park Apartment off Minnesota and Fairbanks is located one block from Winter Park Tennis Center and minutes from Park Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and more! Unit has a bathroom located in each bedroom. There is a separate living room and dining area off the kitchen. Coin laundry washer and dryer machine located off the first floor, behind the building. Water and dumpster service included in rent. According to public records, the unit is 1,084 total square feet, with 953 heated square feet.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5553787)