1101 Minnesota Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1 MONTH FREE!!!*

2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.

$2,175 per month.



Townhouse Description:

Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.



Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guest rooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or a family.



This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.



*this offer is valid for move in on or before Nov 1st with a 15 months lease.



(RLNE5064913)