1101 Minnesota Ave

Amenities
1 MONTH FREE!!!*
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.
$2,175 per month.
Townhouse Description:
Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.
Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guest rooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or a family.
This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.
*this offer is valid for move in on or before Nov 1st with a 15 months lease.
(RLNE5064913)