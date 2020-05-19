All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1101 Minnesota Ave

1101 Minnesota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Minnesota Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1 MONTH FREE!!!*
2 Story Townhouse: 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1,852 sq. ft.
$2,175 per month.

Townhouse Description:
Downstairs has an open concept floor plan with spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Access to your 2-car garage and fenced in backyard.

Upstairs offers laundry, storage, front terrace access, 2 spacious guest rooms, guest bath, large master bedroom with his/her walk-in closets and master on-suite with double sink vanity, separate shower and tub. Perfect for roommates or a family.

This home is centrally located with easy access to major roadways, Rollins College and Downtown Winter Park.

*this offer is valid for move in on or before Nov 1st with a 15 months lease.

(RLNE5064913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Minnesota Ave have any available units?
1101 Minnesota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Minnesota Ave have?
Some of 1101 Minnesota Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Minnesota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Minnesota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Minnesota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Minnesota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Minnesota Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Minnesota Ave offers parking.
Does 1101 Minnesota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Minnesota Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Minnesota Ave have a pool?
No, 1101 Minnesota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Minnesota Ave have accessible units?
No, 1101 Minnesota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Minnesota Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Minnesota Ave has units with dishwashers.
