Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest suite internet access internet cafe lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent. With Slate Luxury Apartments in Winter Garden, FL, your home and community will have a very distinct look that will be sure to impress. Experience the convenience of living within a minutes walk of Historic Downtown Winter Garden, Orange Trail and all the opportunities that Orlando, FL has to offer.