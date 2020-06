Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, well maintained townhome in Winter Garden. This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Kitchen has granite countertops, gas range, stainless steel appliances and bar area overlooking the living area. There are 2 more bedrooms, full bathroom, upstairs with a loft area overlooking the living area. Inside laundry on the first level. Reserved parking for 2 cars at the front of the unit. Home is ready.