876 LANDRUM DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

CUSTOM, cozy, & elegant in Oakland Park!! Previously voted '#1 community to live in' by Orlando Style Magazine. PARADE of HOMES Community Winner. Step outside & access the 22 mile long West Orange Trail for outdoor exercising or cruise on your GOLF CART into infamous downtown historic Winter Garden. A dream come true neighborhood. This exquisite partially FURNISHED rental features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, area for an OFFICE or play room, upstairs LOFT w/ BALCONY, WOOD floors, GOURMET kitchen w/ vented hood, built-in OVEN, STAINLESS appliances, STONE counters, crown molding, screened PATIO w/ retractable screen for outdoor entertainment, newly installed PAVERS, OVERSIZED air conditioned garage w/ finished floor, FENCE to frame off your property, & private DRIVE-WAY! Upstairs Master SUITE includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks, & SUPER shower. Laundry is near master w/ room for storage. In addition to the MASTER, the upstairs includes 2 bedrooms w/ 2 en-suite baths for added privacy, & open LOFT w/ BALCONY for added relaxation. UPDATES in 2019: patio screen & carpet, interior PAINT, exterior paint (porch), fence, pavers, water softener, mud room, garage (flooring & AC), 5G wireless w/ outdoor camera. Community is GOLF cart approved & features parks, playgrounds, two pools, West Orange Trail, sunset views, & a new spectacular CLUBHOUSE! Just minutes from historic downtown WINTER GARDEN. Capture this custom beauty before it's RENTED!! Rent it FURNISHED for $3695 ***Furnishings may vary from photos. Please inquire for more info. *** 360 VIRTUAL TOUR link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9a5bbe13-09b1-4140-ae8c-646432b4a96f/ ***