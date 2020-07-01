All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated May 18 2020

876 LANDRUM DRIVE

876 Landrum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

876 Landrum Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
CUSTOM, cozy, & elegant in Oakland Park!! Previously voted '#1 community to live in' by Orlando Style Magazine. PARADE of HOMES Community Winner. Step outside & access the 22 mile long West Orange Trail for outdoor exercising or cruise on your GOLF CART into infamous downtown historic Winter Garden. A dream come true neighborhood. This exquisite partially FURNISHED rental features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, area for an OFFICE or play room, upstairs LOFT w/ BALCONY, WOOD floors, GOURMET kitchen w/ vented hood, built-in OVEN, STAINLESS appliances, STONE counters, crown molding, screened PATIO w/ retractable screen for outdoor entertainment, newly installed PAVERS, OVERSIZED air conditioned garage w/ finished floor, FENCE to frame off your property, & private DRIVE-WAY! Upstairs Master SUITE includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks, & SUPER shower. Laundry is near master w/ room for storage. In addition to the MASTER, the upstairs includes 2 bedrooms w/ 2 en-suite baths for added privacy, & open LOFT w/ BALCONY for added relaxation. UPDATES in 2019: patio screen & carpet, interior PAINT, exterior paint (porch), fence, pavers, water softener, mud room, garage (flooring & AC), 5G wireless w/ outdoor camera. Community is GOLF cart approved & features parks, playgrounds, two pools, West Orange Trail, sunset views, & a new spectacular CLUBHOUSE! Just minutes from historic downtown WINTER GARDEN. Capture this custom beauty before it's RENTED!! Rent it FURNISHED for $3695 ***Furnishings may vary from photos. Please inquire for more info. *** 360 VIRTUAL TOUR link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/9a5bbe13-09b1-4140-ae8c-646432b4a96f/ ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE have any available units?
876 LANDRUM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE have?
Some of 876 LANDRUM DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 LANDRUM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
876 LANDRUM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 LANDRUM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 876 LANDRUM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 876 LANDRUM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 LANDRUM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 876 LANDRUM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 876 LANDRUM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 LANDRUM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 876 LANDRUM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 876 LANDRUM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

