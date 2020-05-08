730 GRISHAM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located in the heart of Downtown Winter Garden Historic and Golf Cart District! Spacious, open and split design located at the end of a quiet street. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer are included. 2 car garage, vinyl fenced backyard and covered porch. Laminate flooring throughout with exception of kitchen and bathrooms with ceramic tile. Lawn care included in rent. Walk to Plant Street Market or ride your bike or enjoy a walk on the West Orange Trail which is just outside of the community.