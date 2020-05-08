All apartments in Winter Garden
730 GRISHAM STREET
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

730 GRISHAM STREET

730 Grisham Street · No Longer Available
Location

730 Grisham Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located in the heart of Downtown Winter Garden Historic and Golf Cart District! Spacious, open and split design located at the end of a quiet street. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer are included. 2 car garage, vinyl fenced backyard and covered porch. Laminate flooring throughout with exception of kitchen and bathrooms with ceramic tile. Lawn care included in rent. Walk to Plant Street Market or ride your bike or enjoy a walk on the West Orange Trail which is just outside of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

