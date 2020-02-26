542 HEARTHGLEN BLVD

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW in Winter Garden's golf cart district situated along the West Orange Trail! 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a large patio and mature landscape views. The home features a formal living, dining, and kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Tile throughout foyer, kitchen, and dining area. Inside laundry room, walk-in pantry, and 2 car garage. The large master bedroom has two walk-in closets, dual sinks, a separate shower, and soaking tube. Located in the beautiful Oakglen Estates near shops, restaurants, and farmers market. Schedule a private showing today!