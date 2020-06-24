49 WINDTREE LANE

Amenities

*** GREAT WINTER GARDEN RENTAL *** Wait till you see this unit! Completely renovated 2 bed, 2 bath, 1st floor Condo having a great pond view and located next to the Community Pool. Ready for a quick move in. Kitchen features Granite, Stainless Appliances, and Breakfast Bar. Remodeled baths include Vanities, Granite, Fixtures, Mirrors, & Toilets. Ceramic Flooring throughout the entire unit. Neutral Paint, New AC, Insulation & Hot Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Outdoor Storage Closet. This neighborhood is quiet, beautifully landscaped & well maintained by the HOA. Location is ideal as it is tucked away off of SR 50 but convenient to everything in Winter Garden including the Downtown Historic District, the Winter Garden Village and the West Orange Bike Trail. Windtree Gardens is a short distance to SR 429, the Turnpike Interchange and the 408 for easy access to Downtown Orlando or Mickey & Minnie at Disney. Sorry, No Pets!...