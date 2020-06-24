All apartments in Winter Garden
49 WINDTREE LANE

49 Windtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

49 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
*** GREAT WINTER GARDEN RENTAL *** Wait till you see this unit! Completely renovated 2 bed, 2 bath, 1st floor Condo having a great pond view and located next to the Community Pool. Ready for a quick move in. Kitchen features Granite, Stainless Appliances, and Breakfast Bar. Remodeled baths include Vanities, Granite, Fixtures, Mirrors, & Toilets. Ceramic Flooring throughout the entire unit. Neutral Paint, New AC, Insulation & Hot Water Heater. Washer & Dryer Included. Outdoor Storage Closet. This neighborhood is quiet, beautifully landscaped & well maintained by the HOA. Location is ideal as it is tucked away off of SR 50 but convenient to everything in Winter Garden including the Downtown Historic District, the Winter Garden Village and the West Orange Bike Trail. Windtree Gardens is a short distance to SR 429, the Turnpike Interchange and the 408 for easy access to Downtown Orlando or Mickey & Minnie at Disney. Sorry, No Pets!...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 WINDTREE LANE have any available units?
49 WINDTREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 49 WINDTREE LANE have?
Some of 49 WINDTREE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 WINDTREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
49 WINDTREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 WINDTREE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 49 WINDTREE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 49 WINDTREE LANE offer parking?
No, 49 WINDTREE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 49 WINDTREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 WINDTREE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 WINDTREE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 49 WINDTREE LANE has a pool.
Does 49 WINDTREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 49 WINDTREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 49 WINDTREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 WINDTREE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 WINDTREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 49 WINDTREE LANE has units with air conditioning.
