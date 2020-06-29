411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW.... Cozy townhouse 2 bedrooms 2 and a half bath with an office space in the first floor and a huge loft in the second floor. Property is located in a beautiful gated community with 2 car garage and a community pool. Close to Downtown Winter Garden, Winter Garden Village and Hospital. You'll appreciate & enjoy the community pool and playground nestled within these gates. Minutes to Winter Garden Village Mall, shopping, restaurants,& Downtown Winter Garden &Trails. Hop on the 429,408 & turnpike. Close proximity to Disney World /theme Parks. Schedule your private showing today....