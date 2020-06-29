All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE

411 Winter Nellis Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

411 Winter Nellis Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW.... Cozy townhouse 2 bedrooms 2 and a half bath with an office space in the first floor and a huge loft in the second floor. Property is located in a beautiful gated community with 2 car garage and a community pool. Close to Downtown Winter Garden, Winter Garden Village and Hospital. You'll appreciate & enjoy the community pool and playground nestled within these gates. Minutes to Winter Garden Village Mall, shopping, restaurants,& Downtown Winter Garden &Trails. Hop on the 429,408 & turnpike. Close proximity to Disney World /theme Parks. Schedule your private showing today....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE have any available units?
411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE have?
Some of 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 WINTER NELLIS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College