Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
350 Lake Amberleigh Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

350 Lake Amberleigh Dr

350 Lake Amberleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

350 Lake Amberleigh Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single Family Home near West Orange High School - Gated "Amberleigh" community - like new single family 3 Bedroom 2 bath is walking distance to West Orange High School. Just under 2,000 square feet with a screened patio and private yard. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets plus a breakfast nook and counter bar open to family room. Formal living and dining rooms. Master suite with a large corner garden tub, stand up shower and double vanities.
Close to everything and easily accessible to Florida Turnpike, SR 429, I-4 and East-West Expressway. Close to Disney, 2 Hospitals, Winter Garden Village, Clermont, many golf courses and so much more...
Easy to apply on our website or call your Realtor to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2505754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr have any available units?
350 Lake Amberleigh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr have?
Some of 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
350 Lake Amberleigh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr pet-friendly?
No, 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr offer parking?
No, 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr does not offer parking.
Does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr have a pool?
No, 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr have accessible units?
No, 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Lake Amberleigh Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
