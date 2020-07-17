350 Lake Amberleigh Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher microwave bathtub

Property Amenities

Single Family Home near West Orange High School - Gated "Amberleigh" community - like new single family 3 Bedroom 2 bath is walking distance to West Orange High School. Just under 2,000 square feet with a screened patio and private yard. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets plus a breakfast nook and counter bar open to family room. Formal living and dining rooms. Master suite with a large corner garden tub, stand up shower and double vanities.

Close to everything and easily accessible to Florida Turnpike, SR 429, I-4 and East-West Expressway. Close to Disney, 2 Hospitals, Winter Garden Village, Clermont, many golf courses and so much more...

Easy to apply on our website or call your Realtor to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



