278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY

278 Winter Nellis Circle · (407) 370-4400 ext. 226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

278 Winter Nellis Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY · Avail. Aug 10

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Townhome Near Winter Garden Village! - Location, location! This updated townhome is located in a gated community of Orchard, quiet neighborhood just minutes from the Winter Garden Village. This property backs to conservation. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, double oven, 2- car garage, HUGE master walk-in closet and more! Carpet will be replaced upstairs. Community pool and playground. Great place to call home. Call today for a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4022591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
