Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2608 Shirehall Lane

Location

2608 Shirehall Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Fresh paint and moving ready!!!!! Seller is very motivated, we are priced to sell!!! Welcome to a community offering the privacy of a gated environment, the prestige of a championship golf course, GÇ£Stoneybrook WestGÇ¥. YouGÇÖll love coming home where you will love the amazing landscaped, neighborhoods with breathtaking vistas of golf fairways, sparkling lakes & serene nature preserves. This 4/2 Lennar home offers plenty of space with approximately 2133Sqft of living space and a 24hr guard gated community. As you enter you will be greeted with ceramic tiles that carry through to all wet and high traffic areas. Formal dining room has a volume trey ceiling, Pergo flooring and 2 in faux wood blinds. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size, have large closets, ceiling fans, and carpeted floors. Guest bath offers a tub/shower combo, cultured marble vanity top, tiled flooring, and opens to the covered lanai. The kitchen comes with Corian counter tops, tiled back splash, oak cabinets with spiced finish, recessed lighting, pantry, and a breakfast bar, which enhances the luscious look of this sublime kitchen and makes cooking and entertaining a pleasure. Just by the kitchen sits the family room that boasts volume ceilings, Pergo flooring, ceiling fan, and 8Ft sliders that open to the lanai. Master bedroom also opens to the lanai and features carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, and a master bath that offers a Jacuzzi tub, separate glass enclosed shower, double vanity, linen closet, and his & her closets.

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Shirehall Lane have any available units?
2608 Shirehall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 2608 Shirehall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Shirehall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Shirehall Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Shirehall Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Shirehall Lane offer parking?
No, 2608 Shirehall Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Shirehall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Shirehall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Shirehall Lane have a pool?
No, 2608 Shirehall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Shirehall Lane have accessible units?
No, 2608 Shirehall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Shirehall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Shirehall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 Shirehall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 Shirehall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
