2608 Shirehall Lane

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Fresh paint and moving ready!!!!! Seller is very motivated, we are priced to sell!!! Welcome to a community offering the privacy of a gated environment, the prestige of a championship golf course, GÇ£Stoneybrook WestGÇ¥. YouGÇÖll love coming home where you will love the amazing landscaped, neighborhoods with breathtaking vistas of golf fairways, sparkling lakes & serene nature preserves. This 4/2 Lennar home offers plenty of space with approximately 2133Sqft of living space and a 24hr guard gated community. As you enter you will be greeted with ceramic tiles that carry through to all wet and high traffic areas. Formal dining room has a volume trey ceiling, Pergo flooring and 2 in faux wood blinds. Secondary bedrooms are generous in size, have large closets, ceiling fans, and carpeted floors. Guest bath offers a tub/shower combo, cultured marble vanity top, tiled flooring, and opens to the covered lanai. The kitchen comes with Corian counter tops, tiled back splash, oak cabinets with spiced finish, recessed lighting, pantry, and a breakfast bar, which enhances the luscious look of this sublime kitchen and makes cooking and entertaining a pleasure. Just by the kitchen sits the family room that boasts volume ceilings, Pergo flooring, ceiling fan, and 8Ft sliders that open to the lanai. Master bedroom also opens to the lanai and features carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, and a master bath that offers a Jacuzzi tub, separate glass enclosed shower, double vanity, linen closet, and his & her closets.



