251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE

251 Spring Leap Circle · No Longer Available
Location

251 Spring Leap Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
hot tub
Beautifully maintained MOVE IN READY 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom two-story home in Winter Garden. The foyer opens to the spacious family room, with arched entryway leading to the kitchen. The kitchen features CORIAN countertops, 42” wood cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting, tons of pantry space, an adjacent casual dining area and nearby formal dining room. This home includes a guest suite downstairs with a full bath and a separate master bedroom on the second floor with a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with private toilet, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Large additional bedrooms easily accommodate overnight guests and your growing family. TWO sets of glass sliding doors open to the covered lanai offering a shady retreat from the summer sun and then on to the spacious backyard with a relaxing water view for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. You are sure to enjoy having NO REAR NEIGHBORS on this OVERSIZE LOT! Neutral interior paint & exterior paint only 1 year old. BRAND NEW ROOF!! Enjoy weekends in downtown Winter Garden sipping craft beers at Crooked Can Brewing Company and a wide variety of dining options or attending the weekly farmer’s market, shopping at nearby Winter Garden Village, fishing on Lake Apopka or visiting the theme parks at Universal Orlando and Disney World, just a 20-minute drive away. You will have quick access to main major highways including 429, Florida’s Turnpike and 408. Call now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE have any available units?
251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE have?
Some of 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

