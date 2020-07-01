251 SPRING LEAP CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautifully maintained MOVE IN READY 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom two-story home in Winter Garden. The foyer opens to the spacious family room, with arched entryway leading to the kitchen. The kitchen features CORIAN countertops, 42” wood cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting, tons of pantry space, an adjacent casual dining area and nearby formal dining room. This home includes a guest suite downstairs with a full bath and a separate master bedroom on the second floor with a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with private toilet, dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Large additional bedrooms easily accommodate overnight guests and your growing family. TWO sets of glass sliding doors open to the covered lanai offering a shady retreat from the summer sun and then on to the spacious backyard with a relaxing water view for seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining. You are sure to enjoy having NO REAR NEIGHBORS on this OVERSIZE LOT! Neutral interior paint & exterior paint only 1 year old. BRAND NEW ROOF!! Enjoy weekends in downtown Winter Garden sipping craft beers at Crooked Can Brewing Company and a wide variety of dining options or attending the weekly farmer’s market, shopping at nearby Winter Garden Village, fishing on Lake Apopka or visiting the theme parks at Universal Orlando and Disney World, just a 20-minute drive away. You will have quick access to main major highways including 429, Florida’s Turnpike and 408. Call now to schedule your showing!