Amenities

dishwasher playground clubhouse microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of downtown Winter Garden. Hard florring, so NO CARPET! Fresh Paint throughout. Fenced Lot. Community Center and playground right down the street. Downtown WG walking distance. Hurry on this one Won't last.

APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.