Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

2305 TILLMAN AVENUE

2305 Tillman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Tillman Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Executive living in one of Winter Gardens premier gated communities! Sprawling 5 bed, 5 baths, 4,324 square foot home with tiled roof & sparkling pool situated in the gated Bronson's Landing community! This popular and sought after floor plan features an open-concept layout with double-height entry ceiling, tile floors, crown molding, and warm but inviting neutral colors. Upgraded chef's kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. This incredible home benefits from having no front or rear neighbors, with magnificent south facing back yard oasis and wonderful views to the front overlooking the community lake. This home is indoor/outdoor living at its finest with French doors leading from the Family Room, Living Room and, the first floor Master Retreat out onto the paver deck. With a further 4 double bedrooms on the second floor along with a huge bonus room & wet bar, this home is sure to please everyone. 5 Full bathrooms and a 3 car garage complete the home. With easy access right on to 429, Downtown is a mere 15 minutes away, MCO 25 minutes, Disney 20 minutes and a host of other shopping, sporting & business locations are all within easy reach. Centrally located on the edge of Winter Garden with close proximity to Windermere and Hamlin, Bronson's Landing presents a great opportunity to be centrally located in a small gated community of just 126 homes with incredible access to all of the area's roads, amenities, A-rated schools, and attractions. Call to view this wonderful home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE have any available units?
2305 TILLMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2305 TILLMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 TILLMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
