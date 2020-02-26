2305 TILLMAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Executive living in one of Winter Gardens premier gated communities! Sprawling 5 bed, 5 baths, 4,324 square foot home with tiled roof & sparkling pool situated in the gated Bronson's Landing community! This popular and sought after floor plan features an open-concept layout with double-height entry ceiling, tile floors, crown molding, and warm but inviting neutral colors. Upgraded chef's kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. This incredible home benefits from having no front or rear neighbors, with magnificent south facing back yard oasis and wonderful views to the front overlooking the community lake. This home is indoor/outdoor living at its finest with French doors leading from the Family Room, Living Room and, the first floor Master Retreat out onto the paver deck. With a further 4 double bedrooms on the second floor along with a huge bonus room & wet bar, this home is sure to please everyone. 5 Full bathrooms and a 3 car garage complete the home. With easy access right on to 429, Downtown is a mere 15 minutes away, MCO 25 minutes, Disney 20 minutes and a host of other shopping, sporting & business locations are all within easy reach. Centrally located on the edge of Winter Garden with close proximity to Windermere and Hamlin, Bronson's Landing presents a great opportunity to be centrally located in a small gated community of just 126 homes with incredible access to all of the area's roads, amenities, A-rated schools, and attractions. Call to view this wonderful home today!