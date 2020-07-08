All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 2099 Cestius Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
2099 Cestius Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2099 Cestius Road

2099 Cestius Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2099 Cestius Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
4/3 Single Family Home in Alexander Ridge - Immaculate 4/3 in Winter Garden. This home is like new! Located in the subdivision of Alexander Ridge makes this a great location to shopping, dining, attractions, the 429, Turnpike and schools. Home has tons of living space with large bedrooms and a huge bonus room upstairs that can be used for anything your heart desires. The first floor has tile throughout offering a large kitchen with granite and stainless. You will love being able to walk right across the street to the community pool and playground. This home will not last! Hurry before it is gone.

(RLNE3321238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2099 Cestius Road have any available units?
2099 Cestius Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 2099 Cestius Road have?
Some of 2099 Cestius Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2099 Cestius Road currently offering any rent specials?
2099 Cestius Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2099 Cestius Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2099 Cestius Road is pet friendly.
Does 2099 Cestius Road offer parking?
No, 2099 Cestius Road does not offer parking.
Does 2099 Cestius Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2099 Cestius Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2099 Cestius Road have a pool?
Yes, 2099 Cestius Road has a pool.
Does 2099 Cestius Road have accessible units?
No, 2099 Cestius Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2099 Cestius Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2099 Cestius Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2099 Cestius Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2099 Cestius Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College