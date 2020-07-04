1926 Sherbourne st

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly playground

AVAILABLE NOW, MINUTES FROM WINTER GARDEN VILLAGE!! - 3/2.5 TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE SCREENED REAR PATIO AND ENCLOSED YARD - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house at Stone Crest, Winter Garden for rent, wood plank flooring throughout first floor, 3 bedrooms including master suite upstairs and large loft area. Large screened rear patio and enclosed rear yard (6ft white vinyl fencing)

Appliances included (Dryer not in pictures, but will be in house) Large community playground for the kids

$1900 per month, small pets are ok

Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing .



