Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

1922 Jean Marie Dr

1922 Jean Marie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Jean Marie Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
For sale by original owner in sought after gated Winter Garden Community. Minutes from everything Winter Garden and located in the sought after Windermere High School. Popular one story Taylor Morrison floor plan delivering on all the must haves. Ideally laid out 2500 sq ft 4 bedroom with formal living, dining, open kitchen and family room, large secondary bedrooms and a MASSIVE covered rear screened lanai. Two of the secondary bedrooms are 16x10 !!! Spacious 24x16 family room with glass sliding wall to the lanai. Home brings in lots of natural Florida sunshine and is elevated lot , delivering privacy from rear neighbor. Front covered porch greets your guests, brick paver driveway leads to the 2 car garage. Kitchen boasts prep island, All black appliances , 42 inch wood cabinets and granite countertops. Home is located a minutes walk from the community park, playground, tennis courts and soccer field. Numerous popular local restaurants and Publix supermarket walking distance from your front door Close to the 429 expressway, Florida Hospital, Winter Garden Village and less than 25 minutes to Downtown Orlando and even less to Disney. Just installed new carpeting. This home is priced to sell and offered in amazing condition. New homes in Windermere High School are not in gated communities, Carriage pointe is a wonderful community to call your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Jean Marie Dr have any available units?
1922 Jean Marie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1922 Jean Marie Dr have?
Some of 1922 Jean Marie Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Jean Marie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Jean Marie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Jean Marie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Jean Marie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Jean Marie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Jean Marie Dr offers parking.
Does 1922 Jean Marie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Jean Marie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Jean Marie Dr have a pool?
No, 1922 Jean Marie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Jean Marie Dr have accessible units?
No, 1922 Jean Marie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Jean Marie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Jean Marie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Jean Marie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Jean Marie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
