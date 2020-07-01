All apartments in Winter Garden
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE

1907 Americus Minor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Americus Minor Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
guest suite
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
guest suite
This spacious home provides ample room for everyone. Entering the home, you are greeted by a den that flows to a formal dining room and on to the family room. A private downstairs bedroom and full bathroom are perfect as an in-law or guest suite. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms - a large master suite and three additional bedrooms - plus a loft / bonus room ideal as a game room or second family room. Lovely views abound with the home situated on a private pond. New paint and flooring are being completed to give this home a fresh update - please pardon our dust.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE have any available units?
1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE have?
Some of 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

