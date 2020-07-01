1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE

Amenities
This spacious home provides ample room for everyone. Entering the home, you are greeted by a den that flows to a formal dining room and on to the family room. A private downstairs bedroom and full bathroom are perfect as an in-law or guest suite. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms - a large master suite and three additional bedrooms - plus a loft / bonus room ideal as a game room or second family room. Lovely views abound with the home situated on a private pond. New paint and flooring are being completed to give this home a fresh update - please pardon our dust.