1907 AMERICUS MINOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan guest suite game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking guest suite

This spacious home provides ample room for everyone. Entering the home, you are greeted by a den that flows to a formal dining room and on to the family room. A private downstairs bedroom and full bathroom are perfect as an in-law or guest suite. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms - a large master suite and three additional bedrooms - plus a loft / bonus room ideal as a game room or second family room. Lovely views abound with the home situated on a private pond. New paint and flooring are being completed to give this home a fresh update - please pardon our dust.