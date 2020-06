Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2.5 TWO STORY SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE SCREENED REAR PATIO AND ENCLOSED YARD - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house at Stone Crest, Winter Garden for rent, vinyl plank flooring throughout first floor, 3 bedrooms including master suite upstairs. Large screened rear patio and enclosed rear yard (6ft white vinyl fencing)

Large community playground for the kids

$1900 per month, small pets are ok

Please call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 for showing .



(RLNE5035722)