1750 MORNING SKY DRIVE

Amenities
1750 Morning Sky Dr. Beautiful 2 story 3 bed/2.5 bath-GATED COMMUNITY-CORNER LOT- VINYL FENCE-OPEN FLOOR PLAN-ALL BEDS UPSTAIRS*BONUS LOFT AREA-FORMAL DINING-WALK-IN CLOSETS THROUGHOUT-Main floor features beautiful engineered hardwood floors in living spaces and half bath downstairs. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances including built-in oven and upgraded wood cabinets. Kitchen is open to eating space with view of large vinyl fenced yard. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus *bonus/loft. Grand master suite and private bath with dual sinks. Huge walk in closet. Second & third bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large private back yard with vinyl fence and gate. Emerald Ridge is a gated community offering a community pool, cabana and walking trail to its residents. Nice location near Winter Garden Village shopping. Easy access to major highways and a short distance to major area attractions. No pets please.