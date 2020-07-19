1750 MORNING SKY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

1750 Morning Sky Dr. Beautiful 2 story 3 bed/2.5 bath-GATED COMMUNITY-CORNER LOT- VINYL FENCE-OPEN FLOOR PLAN-ALL BEDS UPSTAIRS*BONUS LOFT AREA-FORMAL DINING-WALK-IN CLOSETS THROUGHOUT-Main floor features beautiful engineered hardwood floors in living spaces and half bath downstairs. Large kitchen features stainless steel appliances including built-in oven and upgraded wood cabinets. Kitchen is open to eating space with view of large vinyl fenced yard. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus *bonus/loft. Grand master suite and private bath with dual sinks. Huge walk in closet. Second & third bedrooms have walk-in closets. Large private back yard with vinyl fence and gate. Emerald Ridge is a gated community offering a community pool, cabana and walking trail to its residents. Nice location near Winter Garden Village shopping. Easy access to major highways and a short distance to major area attractions. No pets please.