All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 17398 Channel Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
17398 Channel Way
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

17398 Channel Way

17398 Channel Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17398 Channel Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Lennar home. Hampshire model. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2796 sq ft. Home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms.
Lanai backs up to conservation for privacy.
Large game room on second floor.
2 car garage.
New Construction Lennar home. Hampshire model. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2796 sq ft. Home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms.
Lanai backs up to conservation for privacy.
Large game room on second floor.
2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17398 Channel Way have any available units?
17398 Channel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 17398 Channel Way have?
Some of 17398 Channel Way's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17398 Channel Way currently offering any rent specials?
17398 Channel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17398 Channel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17398 Channel Way is pet friendly.
Does 17398 Channel Way offer parking?
Yes, 17398 Channel Way offers parking.
Does 17398 Channel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17398 Channel Way have a pool?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not have a pool.
Does 17398 Channel Way have accessible units?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17398 Channel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17398 Channel Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17398 Channel Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College