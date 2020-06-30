New Construction Lennar home. Hampshire model. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2796 sq ft. Home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms. Lanai backs up to conservation for privacy. Large game room on second floor. 2 car garage. New Construction Lennar home. Hampshire model. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2796 sq ft. Home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms. Lanai backs up to conservation for privacy. Large game room on second floor. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17398 Channel Way have any available units?
17398 Channel Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 17398 Channel Way have?
Some of 17398 Channel Way's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17398 Channel Way currently offering any rent specials?
17398 Channel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17398 Channel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17398 Channel Way is pet friendly.
Does 17398 Channel Way offer parking?
Yes, 17398 Channel Way offers parking.
Does 17398 Channel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17398 Channel Way have a pool?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not have a pool.
Does 17398 Channel Way have accessible units?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17398 Channel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17398 Channel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17398 Channel Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17398 Channel Way has units with air conditioning.
