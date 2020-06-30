17398 Channel Way

Amenities

New Construction Lennar home. Hampshire model. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom 2796 sq ft. Home has tile throughout the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms.

Lanai backs up to conservation for privacy.

Large game room on second floor.

2 car garage.

