162 WINDTREE LN.

162 Windtree Lane Winter Garden FL 34787 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in windtree subdivision in winter garden. property is move in ready. clean, fresh paint, beautiful dark laminate wood flooring, and split bedrooms for privacy. wont last long make your appointment today community features pool, and basketball courts.



rental is located on 2nd floor



RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION



-No Pets

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



