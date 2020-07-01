All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 162 WINDTREE LN..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
162 WINDTREE LN.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

162 WINDTREE LN.

162 Windtree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

162 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
162 Windtree Lane Winter Garden FL 34787 - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in windtree subdivision in winter garden. property is move in ready. clean, fresh paint, beautiful dark laminate wood flooring, and split bedrooms for privacy. wont last long make your appointment today community features pool, and basketball courts.

rental is located on 2nd floor

RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION

-No Pets
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3950945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 WINDTREE LN. have any available units?
162 WINDTREE LN. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 162 WINDTREE LN. currently offering any rent specials?
162 WINDTREE LN. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 WINDTREE LN. pet-friendly?
No, 162 WINDTREE LN. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 162 WINDTREE LN. offer parking?
No, 162 WINDTREE LN. does not offer parking.
Does 162 WINDTREE LN. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 WINDTREE LN. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 WINDTREE LN. have a pool?
Yes, 162 WINDTREE LN. has a pool.
Does 162 WINDTREE LN. have accessible units?
No, 162 WINDTREE LN. does not have accessible units.
Does 162 WINDTREE LN. have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 WINDTREE LN. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 WINDTREE LN. have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 WINDTREE LN. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College