Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Nice two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo unit available for rent! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, and the kitchen has been recent upgraded. Features include porcelain tile flooring throughout, laundry in unit, two assigned parking spots, a screened-porch to enjoy some fresh air and access to the community pool.



Tenant must be present at all showings. First month's rent, last month's rent and one-month security deposit required. Rental terms are non-negotiable.