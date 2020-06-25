All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated May 1 2019 at 6:53 AM

15332 Amberbeam Boulevard

15332 Amberbeam Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15332 Amberbeam Boulevard, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Welcome home to your completely remodeled, golf course view home in Stoneybrook West! This 3 bedroom home is move in ready, with all of the beautiful upgrades already complete, including the exterior and interior paint. The floors have been changed out with laminate throughout, and wood-tile in the master bathroom. The kitchen features upgraded granite counters, and a great view out through your screened patio to the golf course. The master bathroom has been tastefully renovated, the new owners will feel as if theyGÇÖre in a retreat. The extended master bedroom features itGÇÖs own French doors leading out to the screened lanai. You also get an extended paved patio perfect for bbqGÇÖs and fire pits! This home has been well maintained and loved for. Stoneybrook West is a guard gated community with amazing amenities and lake access. The neighborhood is close to downtown Winter Garden, the Winter Garden Village, and the 429 highway for easy access to anywhere in town! DonGÇÖt miss out on this gorgeous home. Call for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard have any available units?
15332 Amberbeam Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard have?
Some of 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15332 Amberbeam Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard offer parking?
No, 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15332 Amberbeam Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
