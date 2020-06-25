15332 Amberbeam Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome home to your completely remodeled, golf course view home in Stoneybrook West! This 3 bedroom home is move in ready, with all of the beautiful upgrades already complete, including the exterior and interior paint. The floors have been changed out with laminate throughout, and wood-tile in the master bathroom. The kitchen features upgraded granite counters, and a great view out through your screened patio to the golf course. The master bathroom has been tastefully renovated, the new owners will feel as if theyGÇÖre in a retreat. The extended master bedroom features itGÇÖs own French doors leading out to the screened lanai. You also get an extended paved patio perfect for bbqGÇÖs and fire pits! This home has been well maintained and loved for. Stoneybrook West is a guard gated community with amazing amenities and lake access. The neighborhood is close to downtown Winter Garden, the Winter Garden Village, and the 429 highway for easy access to anywhere in town! DonGÇÖt miss out on this gorgeous home. Call for a private showing today!



