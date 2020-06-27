All apartments in Winter Garden
15262 BLACK LION WAY
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

15262 BLACK LION WAY

15262 Black Lion Way · No Longer Available
Location

15262 Black Lion Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the highly desirable Stone Creek community. Move in ready with fresh paint interior & exterior & new carpet. The first floor is an open concept kitchen, dining, and large living area. Sliding doors open up to a screened patio with a conservation view. All three bedrooms are upstairs with the master suite offering a walk-in closet and views though the window of the backyard. The master bathroom has a large stand up shower and double sink vanity. This well-maintained Winter Garden home is zoned for top-rated schools, is conveniently located, and close to popular shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15262 BLACK LION WAY have any available units?
15262 BLACK LION WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15262 BLACK LION WAY have?
Some of 15262 BLACK LION WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15262 BLACK LION WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15262 BLACK LION WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15262 BLACK LION WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15262 BLACK LION WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15262 BLACK LION WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15262 BLACK LION WAY offers parking.
Does 15262 BLACK LION WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15262 BLACK LION WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15262 BLACK LION WAY have a pool?
No, 15262 BLACK LION WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15262 BLACK LION WAY have accessible units?
No, 15262 BLACK LION WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15262 BLACK LION WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15262 BLACK LION WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15262 BLACK LION WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15262 BLACK LION WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
