15262 BLACK LION WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Located in the highly desirable Stone Creek community. Move in ready with fresh paint interior & exterior & new carpet. The first floor is an open concept kitchen, dining, and large living area. Sliding doors open up to a screened patio with a conservation view. All three bedrooms are upstairs with the master suite offering a walk-in closet and views though the window of the backyard. The master bathroom has a large stand up shower and double sink vanity. This well-maintained Winter Garden home is zoned for top-rated schools, is conveniently located, and close to popular shopping, dining, and entertainment.