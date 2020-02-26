15249 HARROWGATE WAY

Amenities
Stone Creek! **CORNER LOT**. Modern Single Family home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a BONUS ROOM on the second level** Perfect for a home office or play room! **Kitchen with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, LED under-cabinet lighting!** All bedrooms on the second floor! Attached 2 car garage with plenty of driveway space. **Brand new AC with nest thermostat, double pane energy efficient windows, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout!** Walking distance to Whispering Oak Elementary school,Publix, and restaurants! Conveniently located close to the Winter Garden Fowlers Grove!