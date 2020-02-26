All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 18 2020

15249 HARROWGATE WAY

15249 Harrowgate Way · (407) 902-4237
Location

15249 Harrowgate Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stone Creek! **CORNER LOT**. Modern Single Family home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a BONUS ROOM on the second level** Perfect for a home office or play room! **Kitchen with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, LED under-cabinet lighting!** All bedrooms on the second floor! Attached 2 car garage with plenty of driveway space. **Brand new AC with nest thermostat, double pane energy efficient windows, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout!** Walking distance to Whispering Oak Elementary school,Publix, and restaurants! Conveniently located close to the Winter Garden Fowlers Grove!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY have any available units?
15249 HARROWGATE WAY has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY have?
Some of 15249 HARROWGATE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15249 HARROWGATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15249 HARROWGATE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15249 HARROWGATE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15249 HARROWGATE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15249 HARROWGATE WAY does offer parking.
Does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15249 HARROWGATE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY have a pool?
No, 15249 HARROWGATE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 15249 HARROWGATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15249 HARROWGATE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15249 HARROWGATE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15249 HARROWGATE WAY has units with air conditioning.
