15249 HARROWGATE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stone Creek! **CORNER LOT**. Modern Single Family home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a BONUS ROOM on the second level** Perfect for a home office or play room! **Kitchen with granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, LED under-cabinet lighting!** All bedrooms on the second floor! Attached 2 car garage with plenty of driveway space. **Brand new AC with nest thermostat, double pane energy efficient windows, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout!** Walking distance to Whispering Oak Elementary school,Publix, and restaurants! Conveniently located close to the Winter Garden Fowlers Grove!