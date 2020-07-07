15245 Serenade Drive

Amenities

Corner-lot home located in the gated Belle Meade Community. The property has been loaded with upgrades such as new flooring, interior/exterior paint, new appliances, granite counter and many more. The first floor contains an open floor plan with living/dining room combo, spacious family room and model home style kitchen. Crown molding, hand scraped wood floors and complimenting lighting. The oversized master bedroom has crown molding adoring the tray ceiling. There is a den/office located on the 1st floor that can also be used as a 2nd bedroom. The 4 additional bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. There is a full bath located among the bedrooms. The 3 car garage allows for plenty of covered parking and storage.



