Winter Garden, FL
15245 Serenade Drive
15245 Serenade Drive

15245 Serenade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15245 Serenade Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner-lot home located in the gated Belle Meade Community. The property has been loaded with upgrades such as new flooring, interior/exterior paint, new appliances, granite counter and many more. The first floor contains an open floor plan with living/dining room combo, spacious family room and model home style kitchen. Crown molding, hand scraped wood floors and complimenting lighting. The oversized master bedroom has crown molding adoring the tray ceiling. There is a den/office located on the 1st floor that can also be used as a 2nd bedroom. The 4 additional bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. There is a full bath located among the bedrooms. The 3 car garage allows for plenty of covered parking and storage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15245 Serenade Drive have any available units?
15245 Serenade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15245 Serenade Drive have?
Some of 15245 Serenade Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15245 Serenade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15245 Serenade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15245 Serenade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15245 Serenade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15245 Serenade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15245 Serenade Drive offers parking.
Does 15245 Serenade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15245 Serenade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15245 Serenade Drive have a pool?
No, 15245 Serenade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15245 Serenade Drive have accessible units?
No, 15245 Serenade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15245 Serenade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15245 Serenade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15245 Serenade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15245 Serenade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

