15210 CHAPTER WAY

Stunning move-in ready home in the Storey Grove Community. This brand new home has never been occupied and it's located in a excellent school district. The home boast 4 bedrooms two of which can be considered Master Bedrooms. One located downstairs on the main floor and one on the second floor. The other two bed rooms are also large but share a bathroom. The upstairs also has a left area that can be used for a secondary den, office, or playroom. The kitchen is large and inviting with an island perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The common areas are appointed with tile and the bedroom have carpet. The community club house is presently under construction but will have a gym, swimming pool and common area. Call today to schedule a viewing of this property.