Winter Garden, FL
15210 CHAPTER WAY
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

15210 CHAPTER WAY

15210 Chapter Way
Location

15210 Chapter Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning move-in ready home in the Storey Grove Community. This brand new home has never been occupied and it's located in a excellent school district. The home boast 4 bedrooms two of which can be considered Master Bedrooms. One located downstairs on the main floor and one on the second floor. The other two bed rooms are also large but share a bathroom. The upstairs also has a left area that can be used for a secondary den, office, or playroom. The kitchen is large and inviting with an island perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The common areas are appointed with tile and the bedroom have carpet. The community club house is presently under construction but will have a gym, swimming pool and common area. Call today to schedule a viewing of this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15210 CHAPTER WAY have any available units?
15210 CHAPTER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15210 CHAPTER WAY have?
Some of 15210 CHAPTER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15210 CHAPTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15210 CHAPTER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15210 CHAPTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15210 CHAPTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15210 CHAPTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15210 CHAPTER WAY offers parking.
Does 15210 CHAPTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15210 CHAPTER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15210 CHAPTER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 15210 CHAPTER WAY has a pool.
Does 15210 CHAPTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 15210 CHAPTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15210 CHAPTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15210 CHAPTER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15210 CHAPTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15210 CHAPTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
