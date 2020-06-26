All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

15056 Guava Bay Dr

15056 Guava Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15056 Guava Bay Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Check out this Contemporary feel brand new energy efficient home, built by Meritage homes. This 4 bedroom home offers wifi features, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and upgraded kitchen cabinets. The spacious kitchen has an island which is great for entertaining and you over look the living area. Upstairs offers all bedrooms, carpet and a loft which can covert into your office, exercise, or play room in no time. The master bed is the next best thing besides your master bath with his and her sinks which makes mornings flow a little easier. The location is off of Seidel Rd and 429.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15056 Guava Bay Dr have any available units?
15056 Guava Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15056 Guava Bay Dr have?
Some of 15056 Guava Bay Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15056 Guava Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15056 Guava Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15056 Guava Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15056 Guava Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15056 Guava Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15056 Guava Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 15056 Guava Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15056 Guava Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15056 Guava Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 15056 Guava Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15056 Guava Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 15056 Guava Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15056 Guava Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15056 Guava Bay Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15056 Guava Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15056 Guava Bay Dr has units with air conditioning.
