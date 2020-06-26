15056 Guava Bay Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Check out this Contemporary feel brand new energy efficient home, built by Meritage homes. This 4 bedroom home offers wifi features, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and upgraded kitchen cabinets. The spacious kitchen has an island which is great for entertaining and you over look the living area. Upstairs offers all bedrooms, carpet and a loft which can covert into your office, exercise, or play room in no time. The master bed is the next best thing besides your master bath with his and her sinks which makes mornings flow a little easier. The location is off of Seidel Rd and 429.