Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE

15032 Guava Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15032 Guava Bay Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Be the first to live in this brand-NEW, energy-efficient home in a highly sought after Watermark community located in the heart of Horizon West. This Meritage home comes fully equipped with features that include smart lighting and smart thermostats to help minimize utility costs and a ring doorbell for extra security. Open kitchen design with a work island that overlooks the dining and family rooms. Bonus loft space and laundry room located upstairs with new washer and dryer onsite. Master suite has dual sinks and a walk in closet. Spacious 2 car garage. This home is zoned with top rated schools including the highly anticipated Horizon West Relief High School. Convenient to HWY 429 with excellent proximity to Walt Disney World and neighboring golf courses. Renters will enjoy full access to the clubhouse, state of the art gym and resort style pool. Dog friendly (w/ pet deposit). Dog(s) must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE have any available units?
15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15032 GUAVA BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

