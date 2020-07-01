14766 Tullamore Loop

Amenities

garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Single Family Home in Winter Garden! - This amazing home has all the space your family needs! Grand 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 car garage with additional loft and office. The natural light and spacious room sizes will make you comfortable including the master closet that is large enough to be a nursery. There is no rear neighbor to this home adding to the privacy of this gated neighborhood. Perfectly located near major roadways, attractions and the Winter Garden Village. New interior paint, new carpeting, 2 HVAC systems, spacious kitchen cabinets and if all this is not enough to make this your new home, please add that the lawn maintenance is included, so you can enjoy time outdoors without any extra work! Apply today at www.vivaorlandorentals.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5469430)