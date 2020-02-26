All apartments in Winter Garden
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE

14619 Casita Rdg · (407) 619-7272
Location

14619 Casita Rdg, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,315

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Amenities

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, athletic room with cardio theater, Cyber Café and a Bark Park.Located in a prime area within close proximity to the Walt Disney world Resort and Universal Studios Orlando, gives residents the best that suburban life has to offer with entertainment mere minutes away. The Orlando metropolitan area is just a short distance away where residents can take advantage shopping, award winning restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE have any available units?
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE have?
Some of 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE offer parking?
No, 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE have a pool?
Yes, 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE has a pool.
Does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14619-1 CASITA RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
