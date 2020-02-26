14619-1 CASITA RIDGE

Amenities
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, athletic room with cardio theater, Cyber Café and a Bark Park.Located in a prime area within close proximity to the Walt Disney world Resort and Universal Studios Orlando, gives residents the best that suburban life has to offer with entertainment mere minutes away. The Orlando metropolitan area is just a short distance away where residents can take advantage shopping, award winning restaurants and more.