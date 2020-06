Amenities

Two bedroom/ 2 bath condo located only minutes from downtown Winter Garden. Screened front porch and laminate floor throughout the living room and kitchen, brand new range and dishwasher. Each room has ceiling fans and mini blinds. All appliances included. Storage room at the bottom of the stairs dedicated to the unit. Easy access to the Turnpike and the 429