13927 Daniels Landing Cir

Amenities

garage gym pool playground some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Charming 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome conveniently located in the Gated community of Daniels Landing only minutes from Winter Garden Village, Disney, & major roadways (429 , 408, Turnpike)! - Charming 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome conveniently located in the Gated community of Daniels Landing only minutes from Winter Garden Village, Disney, & major roadways (429 , 408, Turnpike)! Features include newer kitchen appliances, screened lanai overlooking the conservation area, and close in proximity to the community pool and fitness center. This unit also features TWO upstairs master bedrooms with private baths, & an attached one car garage. BASIC CABLE / INTERNET INCLUDED. The community features a pool, fitness center, playground, & walking trails. MUST SEE!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5433635)