All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 13927 Daniels Landing Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
13927 Daniels Landing Cir
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

13927 Daniels Landing Cir

13927 Daniels Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13927 Daniels Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Charming 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome conveniently located in the Gated community of Daniels Landing only minutes from Winter Garden Village, Disney, & major roadways (429 , 408, Turnpike)! - Charming 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhome conveniently located in the Gated community of Daniels Landing only minutes from Winter Garden Village, Disney, & major roadways (429 , 408, Turnpike)! Features include newer kitchen appliances, screened lanai overlooking the conservation area, and close in proximity to the community pool and fitness center. This unit also features TWO upstairs master bedrooms with private baths, & an attached one car garage. BASIC CABLE / INTERNET INCLUDED. The community features a pool, fitness center, playground, & walking trails. MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5433635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir have any available units?
13927 Daniels Landing Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir have?
Some of 13927 Daniels Landing Cir's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13927 Daniels Landing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13927 Daniels Landing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13927 Daniels Landing Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13927 Daniels Landing Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13927 Daniels Landing Cir offers parking.
Does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13927 Daniels Landing Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13927 Daniels Landing Cir has a pool.
Does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir have accessible units?
No, 13927 Daniels Landing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13927 Daniels Landing Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13927 Daniels Landing Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13927 Daniels Landing Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College