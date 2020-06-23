13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse In Winter Garden. Located in the gated community of Daniels Landing located near Daniels Rd. and Vineland Rd. convenient to shopping, dining and schools with quick access to West Colonial, 429, the Turnpike, the 408 and the Winter Garden Village. This property features vaulted ceilings, spacious living/dining combo, nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, convenient half-bath downstairs, two master bedrooms upstairs with separate baths, a small landing area (with phone and electrical outlets) perfect for a small office/desk area, a screened-in patio looking onto the conservation area, full size washer/dryer available, security system, 1-car garage with auto-opener. The Daniels Landing community features a gated entrance, community pool, jogging trails and fitness center.