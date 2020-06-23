All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE

13845 Daniels Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13845 Daniels Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhouse In Winter Garden. Located in the gated community of Daniels Landing located near Daniels Rd. and Vineland Rd. convenient to shopping, dining and schools with quick access to West Colonial, 429, the Turnpike, the 408 and the Winter Garden Village. This property features vaulted ceilings, spacious living/dining combo, nicely equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, convenient half-bath downstairs, two master bedrooms upstairs with separate baths, a small landing area (with phone and electrical outlets) perfect for a small office/desk area, a screened-in patio looking onto the conservation area, full size washer/dryer available, security system, 1-car garage with auto-opener. The Daniels Landing community features a gated entrance, community pool, jogging trails and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have any available units?
13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have?
Some of 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13845 DANIELS LANDING CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
