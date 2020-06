Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and conveniently located 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home in the downtown of Winter Garden. Property is totally fenced it in, large yard for privacy. All tiled inside, updated appliances and fully equipped and ready for new tenants. Large split plan. Enjoy all the great things downtown Winter Garden offers, walk to restaurants, pubs, cafes, art galleries on the weekend and many outdoor activities.