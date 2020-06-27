Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

13637 Daniels Landing Circle Available 08/06/19 2/2.2 PLUS huge LOFT in Daniels Landing - AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 6th OR AFTER.....,Rare 2 bedroom unit that includes a huge second story loft within the beautiful, gated Daniels Landing community. Basic cable and internet included through the HOA along with the community pool, clubhouse, gym, and playground. Kitchen features silestone counters, 42" cabinets and is open to the bright great room. All applications are taken online at wwwBlueHomepm.com.



(RLNE3410968)