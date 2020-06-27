All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
1346 Priory Circle
1346 Priory Circle

1346 Priory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

3/2.5 Townhome In Stoneybrook West - 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome located in Westbrook community at Stoneybrook West, near area shopping and attractions. This home features high ceilings and open floor plan. The family room features wood laminate flooring. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, a closet pantry, granite countertops, and tile flooring. The kitchen has an adjacent dining space and a screened-in patio. The half bathroom is located downstairs near the attached two-car garage. The second floor features a large loft area; the master bedroom has two walk-in closets, a bathroom with dual sinks, a linen closet, and a spacious shower. The two additional bedrooms share a full bath with a linen closet. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. There are 2,494 total square feet and 1,898 square feet under air conditioning. Enjoy the newly renovated community pool, nearby shopping, and dining at Winter Garden Village and Downtown Winter Garden, just minutes away. The Westbrook community is conveniently located near the 429 with easy access to Florida's Turnpike and the 408 expressways. Call to see this beautiful home today!

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

