1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE

Amenities
SOUTHERN COMFORTS AT ITS BEST!! Cozy and Clean 1,453 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo with walk in closets each, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sinks (2), closet pantry, and snack bar. Granite counters in both baths with ceiling fans also. Living/Dining room area with separate Solarium/Den/Study area. Inside utility with full size washer/dryer. This ideal executive condo comes with many amenities such as Executive Business Center, Fitness center, indoor Basketball and racquetball Gym. Olympic size pool with spa & wet bar. BBQ area with an outdoor kitchen, hammock area, tennis courts, playground area, car wash & more nestled in this beautifully maintained gated community. Major thoroughfares are just around the corner. Downtown Orlando & the attractions are minutes away.