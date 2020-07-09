1300 EASTERN PECAN PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center car wash area gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

SOUTHERN COMFORTS AT ITS BEST!! Cozy and Clean 1,453 sq. ft., 3-bedroom, 2 bath condo with walk in closets each, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sinks (2), closet pantry, and snack bar. Granite counters in both baths with ceiling fans also. Living/Dining room area with separate Solarium/Den/Study area. Inside utility with full size washer/dryer. This ideal executive condo comes with many amenities such as Executive Business Center, Fitness center, indoor Basketball and racquetball Gym. Olympic size pool with spa & wet bar. BBQ area with an outdoor kitchen, hammock area, tennis courts, playground area, car wash & more nestled in this beautifully maintained gated community. Major thoroughfares are just around the corner. Downtown Orlando & the attractions are minutes away.