Beautiful freshly painted ready to move in "Well Kept" rental home. New granite counters in Kitchen and bathrooms. Some areas with new laminate flooring. New faucets. Walk into the spacious living and dining area which leads into your kitchen and family room. Two bedrooms has its own bathroom split from the Master bedroom. Master Bedroom has a separate shower and large tub. Third bedroom is ready for your guest or child that loves their privacy. The large Family room leads out to the a large screened patio. Spacious fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have any available units?
12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have?
Some of 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.