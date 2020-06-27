12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful freshly painted ready to move in "Well Kept" rental home. New granite counters in Kitchen and bathrooms. Some areas with new laminate flooring. New faucets. Walk into the spacious living and dining area which leads into your kitchen and family room. Two bedrooms has its own bathroom split from the Master bedroom. Master Bedroom has a separate shower and large tub. Third bedroom is ready for your guest or child that loves their privacy. The large Family room leads out to the a large screened patio. Spacious fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included