All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE

12782 Daughtery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12782 Daughtery Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful freshly painted ready to move in "Well Kept" rental home. New granite counters in Kitchen and bathrooms. Some areas with new laminate flooring. New faucets. Walk into the spacious living and dining area which leads into your kitchen and family room. Two bedrooms has its own bathroom split from the Master bedroom. Master Bedroom has a separate shower and large tub. Third bedroom is ready for your guest or child that loves their privacy. The large Family room leads out to the a large screened patio. Spacious fenced backyard. Lawn maintenance included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have any available units?
12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have?
Some of 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12782 DAUGHTERY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College