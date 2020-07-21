All apartments in Winter Garden
1276 PRIORY CIRCLE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1276 PRIORY CIRCLE

1276 Priory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1276 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Townhome located in Westbrook at Stoneybrook West. Wide corner unit with lovely gardens and beautiful upgrades such as laminate wood floors on social area, modern kitchen with granite countertops, 36" wood cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, ALL stainless steel and a large pantry closet. The master bedroom has three large windows, (2) upgrade built in walk-in closets and the master bathroom with dual vanities and toilet room. Large laundry room that is conveniently located on the second floor. Located just walking distance to shopping area and elementary school. This beautiful home has convenient access to shopping and dining and easy access to Route 50, Highways FL-429, FL-408 and Florida's Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE have any available units?
1276 PRIORY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE have?
Some of 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1276 PRIORY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1276 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
