1276 PRIORY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Townhome located in Westbrook at Stoneybrook West. Wide corner unit with lovely gardens and beautiful upgrades such as laminate wood floors on social area, modern kitchen with granite countertops, 36" wood cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, ALL stainless steel and a large pantry closet. The master bedroom has three large windows, (2) upgrade built in walk-in closets and the master bathroom with dual vanities and toilet room. Large laundry room that is conveniently located on the second floor. Located just walking distance to shopping area and elementary school. This beautiful home has convenient access to shopping and dining and easy access to Route 50, Highways FL-429, FL-408 and Florida's Turnpike.