Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story townhouse in gated neighborhood. First floor is all tile while featuring an open floor plan, kitchen has breakfast bar and dining/living room. All bedrooms are upstairs. End unit, No rear neighbors, indoor laundry with 2 car garage. Townhouse is located close to the large community area with pool, playground, basketball court and bbq area.

Bedrooms: 3: s

2,138 Sq ft.

Garage: 2 Car

Bathrooms: 2 Full,

1 Half Living Area:

1,552 Sq Ft.