1230 Scarlet Oak Loop

QUIET LIVING IN STYLE! This beautiful and modern 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story villa is a dream home in highly-desirable Tucker Oaks. Located in a quiet gated community, this 2013 home is a perfect destination for anyone who enjoys peace and quiet without giving up access to Winter Garden's great schools, recreation and it's idyllic downtown - for shopping, entertainment and incredible dining. The home features open dining, living and kitchen with eat in bar, laundry room, 2-car garage and half bath on first floor. The home's 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located upstairs. Home has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned and is ready for you to move in! Community offers a beautiful large pool, basketball courts and more! Don't delay! Call for a showing today!