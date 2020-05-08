1225 Hunterman Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

1225 Hunterman Lane - Winter Garden, FL -Recently updated Kitchen - new granite counter tops - stainless steel appliances- ceiling fans with Lights throughout - 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath - split floor plan - family room, dining room, living room, screened in patio, 2 car side entrance garage with large driveway- sizeable backyard - walking distance to West Orange Trail Chapin Station Park with tennis courts and playground - Easy access to toll roads for work commute - Bike to downtown Historic Winter Garden-text for more info - $1900 a month - Dog o.k.w/ Pet Fee- No aggressive breeds - 407.405.0555/407.304.7839 Renters Only Inquire - Text Message for quick response