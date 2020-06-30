All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
1065 Orange Wharf Ct.
1065 Orange Wharf Ct.

1065 Orange Wharf Court · No Longer Available
Winter Garden
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

1065 Orange Wharf Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1065 Orange Wharf Ct. - Orange Wharf Available 03/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths single-family Located in Winter Garden! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths single-family Located in Winter Garden! Great House with large pool, This large pool home is located in the heart of Winter Garden. Close to shopping, restaurants, and SR-429. Has RV/Boat parking. Renters insurance required.

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$1800.00 Rent
$1800.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Pets Not Allowed!

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. have any available units?
1065 Orange Wharf Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. have?
Some of 1065 Orange Wharf Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Orange Wharf Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. offers parking.
Does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. has a pool.
Does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1065 Orange Wharf Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

