Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

1065 Orange Wharf Ct. - Orange Wharf Available 03/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths single-family Located in Winter Garden! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths single-family Located in Winter Garden! Great House with large pool, This large pool home is located in the heart of Winter Garden. Close to shopping, restaurants, and SR-429. Has RV/Boat parking. Renters insurance required.



$1800.00 Rent

$1800.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Pets Not Allowed!



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions



No Pets Allowed



