Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:16 AM

10009 LOVE STORY STREET

10009 Love Story St · No Longer Available
Location

10009 Love Story St, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse in Storey Grove, Winter Garden. This is an energy efficient home offers 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, 42 inches kitchen cabinets, crow molding on first floor and master bedroom, ceiling fans on all the bedrooms and living room and a fenced court yard. The brand new onsite Water Spring Elementary school. It is zoned for Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High School. The house is minutes away from Disney and Horizon West Shopping Center. The rent includes lawn care, interior and exterior pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET have any available units?
10009 LOVE STORY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET have?
Some of 10009 LOVE STORY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 LOVE STORY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10009 LOVE STORY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 LOVE STORY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10009 LOVE STORY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10009 LOVE STORY STREET offers parking.
Does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10009 LOVE STORY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET have a pool?
No, 10009 LOVE STORY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET have accessible units?
No, 10009 LOVE STORY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10009 LOVE STORY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 10009 LOVE STORY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10009 LOVE STORY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

